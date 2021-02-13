Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Short Interest Update

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:JKPTF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. Gamesys Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

