Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.
About Ganfeng Lithium
