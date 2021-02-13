Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

