GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,820.62 or 0.99979589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00080863 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014880 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

