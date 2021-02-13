Garlicoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,373.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and $11,373.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,157,831 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

