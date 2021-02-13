Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Garmin worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

