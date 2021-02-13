Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Gartner worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Gartner stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

