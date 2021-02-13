Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Hits $34.97 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Gas has a total market cap of $34.97 million and $15.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 60% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00007322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00279588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00081289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00089482 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.84 or 0.97885145 BTC.

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

