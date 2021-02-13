Gas One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.71 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $38.15 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00007956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 78.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.