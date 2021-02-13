GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 72.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One GCN Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $77,816.90 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00439338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.