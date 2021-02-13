Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $632.49

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.49 and traded as low as $628.92. Geberit shares last traded at $643.87, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.47.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

