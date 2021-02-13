Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $830,056.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and $830,056.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00087646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.55 or 0.97870039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

