General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) versus Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Financial Review

General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

General Moly has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Moly and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A N/A -$7.88 million ($0.06) -0.23 Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.43 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -35.53

General Moly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Moly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for General Moly and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 1 3 6 0 2.50

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than General Moly.

Summary

General Moly beats Hudbay Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

