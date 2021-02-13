Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Generation Bio worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Generation Bio by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock worth $890,459.

Shares of GBIO opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.