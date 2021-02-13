Genesis Vision (GVT) One Day Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.01069647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055387 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.06 or 0.05616923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

