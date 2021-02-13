Genesis Vision Trading 69% Higher This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $21.28 million and $3.35 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00010150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.72 or 0.01046582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.33 or 0.05470901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

