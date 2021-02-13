GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,977.36

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $15,977.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,187,001 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

