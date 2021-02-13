Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the January 14th total of 849,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 271,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

