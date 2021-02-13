Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

TSLA opened at $816.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $804.25 and its 200 day moving average is $536.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,933 shares of company stock worth $111,362,433. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

