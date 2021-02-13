Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

