Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 728,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 473,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,350,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 227,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

