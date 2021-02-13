Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.4% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $56.20 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

