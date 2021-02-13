Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 258,226 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 176,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.