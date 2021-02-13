Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.