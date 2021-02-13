Gentarium Price Tops $0.0178 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $90,992.36 and $1,198.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00282578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00090570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.44 or 0.98729045 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062533 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,107,769 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

