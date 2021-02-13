Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Gentex reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,098,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 146.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

