Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Gentherm worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gentherm by 187.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gentherm by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

