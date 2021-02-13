Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.