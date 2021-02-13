Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF remained flat at $$75.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19. Genus has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENSF. Investec upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

