GeoDB (GEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $898,671.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $898,671.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,513,034 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

