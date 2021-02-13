GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $979,314.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 166.1% against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,513,034 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.