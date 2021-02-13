German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.63. 60,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $943.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.