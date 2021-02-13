Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 2,899,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,888. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $596.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

