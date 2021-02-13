Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Getinge has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Get Getinge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.