GHOST (GHOST) Trading 81.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $154,293.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00278229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00098654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00080782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,094.01 or 0.97590272 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

