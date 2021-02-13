Giant Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Giant token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Giant has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $146,839.69 and $13,842.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025576 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,063,394 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

