Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 375,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 534,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 165,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

