Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GVDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. Givaudan has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

