Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 239,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

