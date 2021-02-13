Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

