Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GLAPF stock remained flat at $$12.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

