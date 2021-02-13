Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLAPY stock remained flat at $$62.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLAPY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

