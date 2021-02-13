Global Beta Low Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Global Beta Low Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLO) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

