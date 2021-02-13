Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Trading 0.3% Higher

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. 29 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

