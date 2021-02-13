Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00474477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.