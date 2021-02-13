Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the January 14th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company offers fashion, sports, lifestyle, contemporary, and premium collection of products. It also provides trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online and offline marketing, wholesale, trading, and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner and financial holding company.

