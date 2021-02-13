Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the January 14th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Global Fashion Group stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67.
About Global Fashion Group
