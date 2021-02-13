Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.39

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $19.74. Global Partners shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 156,049 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

