Global Social Chain Market Capitalization Hits $6.10 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 78.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $2.42 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 187.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.35 or 0.01024870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.05409860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.