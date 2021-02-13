Global Social Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $260,680.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 58% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.48 million and $260,680.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

