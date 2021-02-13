Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWHP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 371,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile
