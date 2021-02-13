Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWHP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 371,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.