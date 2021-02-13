Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.57% of Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

